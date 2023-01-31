Franklin Co. introduces K-9 to aid in traumatic incidents

Reserve Deputy Wehr and K-9 Zivon
Reserve Deputy Wehr and K-9 Zivon(Franklin Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 9:27 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKLIN CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Franklin County has added a special member to its pack of K-9 officers, a CIRT-trained K-9.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office announced on Monday, Jan. 30, that it has added another K-9 to its pack, however, his job is a little different than the rest.

The Sheriff’s Office said Reserve Deputy Wehr and his K-9 Zivon are now its first-ever CIRT K-9 team. The pair will respond to and provide assistance to those suffering trauma from critical incidents, thoughts of suicide, depression or other types of mental health needs.

Officials noted that Zivon graduated from the K9′s For Freedom & Independence CIRT K-9 training program on Jan. 15. He has already met with students at Central Heights USD 288.

The public has been encouraged to introduce themselves to the pair, “Zivon would love to get some pets and hugs!”

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kathryn Culbert (left), Jacobsen Eells. Chase County Jail photos.
Topeka, Eureka women behind bars after abandoned school break-in
Adrian Zamora
Possible DUI leads to post AFC-win police chase, crash
FILE
Officials investigate suspicious death after man found on Wamego bathroom floor
Topeka Police investigating homicide near downtown Topeka
Topeka Police identify Saturday night homicide victim
FILE - Riley County Police Department
Manhattan officials investigate three weekend rape cases

Latest News

FILE
Kansas offers $1,000 to help students recover from COVID-19 pandemic
FILE
Officials investigate after 20-year-old man found dead on side of Salina road
No serious injuries were reported in a rollover crash Tuesday morning on westbound Interstate...
Rollover crash heavily impacts traffic on westbound I-70 into Topeka
FILE
Arson arrest leads officials to urge removal of cars from Lawrence parking garage