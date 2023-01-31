Fork in the Road: Zoila’s serves up home-cooked Mexican food

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A small building in East Topeka that used to house a Dairy Queen is now serving up a completely different kind of food.

Zoila’s Cafe, 1000 S.E. 6th Ave., features home-cooked Mexican food for breakfast, lunch and dinner.

The restaurant is open from 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. seven days a week.

Owner Juana Zoila Silva said she opened her eatery about four years ago.

Business has been good, she said, as she has developed a following of loyal customers.

Favorite items include the “house burrito” and fried tacos.

If customers don’t see something they want on the menu, Zoila’s offers made-to-order food items.

Silva, a native of Mexico, said she previously worked in the Seaman school district just north of Topeka, as well as at Berry Plastics in Lawrence.

Surprisingly, Silva said she hasn’t always been a cook and that she continues to refine her culinary skills in the kitchen.

Though she’s at the restaurant seven days a week, Silva said she doesn’t get tired of pleasing her customers with home-style food items.

The best part of running the restaurant, she said, is getting to know the people who come through the doors.

“They’re more than customers,” Silva says. “They’re my family.”

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.