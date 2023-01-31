Father, daughter get near identical sentences in Medicaid fraud scheme

WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - A father-daughter pair from Wichita have both been sentenced to repay more than $14,000 and $16,000 as well as to serve a year of probation following a Medicaid fraud scheme.

Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach says that a man from Wichita has been sentenced to repay more than $14,000 to the Kansas Medicaid system following a conviction on two fraud-related charges.

AG Kobach indicated that Johnson Kongvongsay pleaded guilty in December to one felony count of making a false claim, statement or representation to the Medicaid program and one misdemeanor count of unlawful acts concerning computers.

Court records show that Sedgwick Co. District Judge Tylor Roush on Jan. 26 sentenced Kongvongsay to 18 months in jail, however, the jail sentence was suspended and he was ordered to repay the Kansas Medicaid program a total of $14,857.78 and serve a year of supervised probation.

Kobach noted that an investigation found Kongvongsay and his daughter, Kyla, at different points in time had worked as personal care assistants for a relative who was a Medicare beneficiary. Investigators found the pair had submitted false claims and purported to provide personal care services when they were actually working other jobs.

Investigators also found that the pair had committed $30,947.45 worth of fraud.

Kobach indicated that Kyla, 22, also pleaded guilty in December to one felony count of making a false claim, statement or representation to the Medicaid program and one misdemeanor count of unlawful acts concerning computers. She was sentenced to repay $16,089.67 and 12 months of supervised probation.

