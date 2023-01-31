Family Bible dating back nearly 140 years returned to Sedgwick County leader

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - This month, his first as an elected leader, Sedgwick County Commissioner Ryan Baty received an unexpected gift. A treasured family heirloom is back in his possession, made possible by his decision to run for the District 4 seat on the commission, representing Sedgwick County’s north side. The website, ryanbaty.com, wouldn’t exist without Ryan Baty’s decision to run and a Utah woman wouldn’t have been able to find him so easily. That connection put Baty in possession of a family Bible that’d been missing for nearly a century.

The past is in Baty’s hands.

“I mean, this is significant history of my family,” he said of the 19th-century Bible. “To hold this book that’s 140 years old, that tells so much of my family history, history that I’m not even aware of. We weren’t even sure how my family got to Wichita originally four generations ago. This connects some dots. But what it really does is it helps to really kind of fuel some curiosity.”

A little after swearing in to serve on the county commission earlier this month, Baty heard from a Utah woman who contacted him through his campaign website. She found the Bible last year at a secondhand store in Idaho. Through research, she learned more about its origin.

“I thought, ‘wow, this (is) kind of old (and) neat, but the last few weeks, I don’t know why, I had a dream about it and I thought, ‘I need to get that to the family,’ said Orem, Utah woman, Amy. “So, I got up and started researching and Ryan was the first name I came across that I was sure that lived in Kansas.”

Last week, Baty received the Bible.

“If I would not have been running for office, she probably wouldn’t have been able to find a way to connect to me,” he said. “And to think about my great, great, great grandfather serving for the Union Army in the Civil War, so many of these notes are right here (in the family Bible) and we see names. It really is, it gives me goosebumps to think about it.”

Baty said the Bible is significant to his family history and he hopes it will guide him into the future.

“My faith is very important to me. It’s something I talk about frequently in this community, so it means something significant to me and it’s something I could never thank this woman enough (for),” he said.

Amy said she hopes “[the Baty Bible] fills in some gaps in the family’s history and that it means something to them.”

Baty said he wants to preserve the Bible and pass it on to future generations.

