Crews unable to find truck in connection with report of crash in west Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Emergency crews responded to a report of a truck crash early Tuesday in west Topeka, but weren’t able to locate any vehicles in connection with the incident.

The crash was reported around 7:10 a.m. near S.W. 8th and Fairlawn.

Initial reports indicated a truck had crashed into a tree just south of Landon Middle School.

Topeka Fire Department crews and Topeka police attempted to find a vehicle that had crashed, but were unable to do so. Besides searching in the area near S.W. 8th and Fairlawn, crews also looked for a crashed vehicle along side streets in the area.

After not being able to find the vehicle, crews had cleared the scene by around 7:25 a.m. Tuesday.

