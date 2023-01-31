Crews unable to find truck in connection with report of crash in west Topeka

Crews were responding to a report of a crash early Tuesday near S.W. 8th and Fairlawn in west...
Crews were responding to a report of a crash early Tuesday near S.W. 8th and Fairlawn in west Topeka.(MGN)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 10:27 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Emergency crews responded to a report of a truck crash early Tuesday in west Topeka, but weren’t able to locate any vehicles in connection with the incident.

The crash was reported around 7:10 a.m. near S.W. 8th and Fairlawn.

Initial reports indicated a truck had crashed into a tree just south of Landon Middle School.

Topeka Fire Department crews and Topeka police attempted to find a vehicle that had crashed, but were unable to do so. Besides searching in the area near S.W. 8th and Fairlawn, crews also looked for a crashed vehicle along side streets in the area.

After not being able to find the vehicle, crews had cleared the scene by around 7:25 a.m. Tuesday.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kathryn Culbert (left), Jacobsen Eells. Chase County Jail photos.
Topeka, Eureka women behind bars after abandoned school break-in
Adrian Zamora
Possible DUI leads to post AFC-win police chase, crash
FILE
Officials investigate suspicious death after man found on Wamego bathroom floor
Topeka Police investigating homicide near downtown Topeka
Topeka Police identify Saturday night homicide victim
FILE - Riley County Police Department
Manhattan officials investigate three weekend rape cases

Latest News

FILE
Father, daughter get near identical sentences in Medicaid fraud scheme
FILE
Kansas offers $1,000 to help students recover from COVID-19 pandemic
Reserve Deputy Wehr and K-9 Zivon
Franklin Co. introduces K-9 to aid in traumatic incidents
FILE
Officials investigate after 20-year-old man found dead on side of Salina road