County commissioners take steps toward improving facilities’ parking lots

13 NEWS at 10 p.m.
By Tori Whalen
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 11:09 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee Co. is taking steps to improve parking lots at some of its facilities.

The Shawnee Co. board of commissioners approved $380,000 to make improvements to the county jail parking lot, along with the parking lots at the election office on SW Van Buren and the north annex. The county has now taken proactive steps to put the projects out for bid and seek companies to do the repairs and improvements.

County leaders say they hope to have the improvements finished at the election office parking lot first during the summer.

