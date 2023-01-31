Attempt to thaw frozen pipes with heat gun blamed for Newton house fire

NEWTON, Kan. (KWCH) - The Newton Fire Department an attempt to thaw frozen pipes led to a Tuesday-afternoon house fire in the city. On its Facebook page, Newton Fire/EMS said its C-shift responded to the fire on Madison Avenue. Crews made an interior attack and were able to quickly extinguish the small fire and ventilate smoke, the department said. There were no injuries.

The Newton Fire Department said the house had frozen pipes due to extreme cold and the fire resulted from an attempt to thaw the pipes with a heat gun. Quick action from firefighters contained the blaze and spared the home from destruction. To back up Newton firefighters, there was mutual-aid response from area departments.

“Structure fires are labor intensive and we always count on our mutual aid agreements for help. In this case they responded, but weren’t needed and soon returned back to their communities,” Newton Fire/EMS said. Thank you to Hesston Fire/EMS and Halstead Fire/EMS

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com