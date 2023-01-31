7 big game permits awarded to Kansas charities for fundraising

PRATT, Kan. (WIBW) - Seven big game permits have been awarded to Kansas conservation charities to provide fundraising opportunities.

The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks says that seven lucky organizations will receive special Commission Big Game Permits after their organization’s application was drawn by Commissioners during a public meeting on Jan. 12.

KDWP noted that the Commission Big Game Permit program allows Kansas chapters of eligible non-profit organizations to apply for one of seven big game permits, which can then be sold to raise funds for pre-approved conservation projects. The program was started in 2006.

Wildlife and Parks officials indicated that one elk, one antelope, or up to seven deer permits are made available each year and are issued depending on applicant preference. Each permit is either species/either sex and is valid throughout the state during any season in Kansas with legal equipment for that season.

Even more special, KDWP said the Commission Big Game Permits do not count against other big game permits the bidder or license holder is eligible for.

Once the permit is sold by an organization, officials noted that 15% of the total sale price is kept by the chapter, and the remainder is remitted to KDWP for use on a jointly-determined conservation project. Chapters drawn can only receive one Commission Big Game Permit in a 3-year period.

Based on application preferences, KDWP said seven deer permits were awarded to the following conservation groups for 2023:

Ducks Unlimited – Salina Chapter KS-015 Mike Bulk, DU Contact mikeb@fairviewmills.com 785-294-1280

Ducks Unlimited – Derby Chapter KS-065 Mike Bulk, DU Contact mikeb@fairviewmills.com 785-294-1280

Ducks Unlimited – Western Kansas Chapter KS-006 Mike Bulk, DU Contact mikeb@fairviewmills.com 785-294-1280

Ducks Unlimited – Smoky Hill Chapter KS-083 Mike Bulk, DU Contact mikeb@fairviewmills.com 785-294-1280

Ducks Unlimited – NCK Shooters Chapter KS-090 Mike Bulk, DU Contact mikeb@fairviewmills.com 785-294-1280

Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation – Tri-Rivers/Salina Chapter #16326 Eric Brown, Regional Director 5705 Grant Creek Rd, Missoula, MT 59808 ebrown@rmef.org 785-466-3398

Ducks Unlimited – Marais des Cygnes Valley Chapter KS-038 Mike Bulk, DU Contact mikeb@fairviewmills.com 785-294-1280

Officials noted that members of the public have been encouraged to contact the representatives of the organizations to learn when and where each permit will be auctioned or raffled in the future.

