2023 Kansas Birding Contest opens as 2022 winners announced

PRATT, Kan. (WIBW) - As January ends, the 2023 Kansas Birding Contest is well underway and the winners from the 2022 contest have been announced.

The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks announced on Monday, Jan. 30, that the 2023 Kansas Birding Big Year Contest is officially underway. Participation is simple - record the number of unique bird species seen in Kansas between Jan. 1 and Dec. 31, 2023, and submit findings. Winners are chosen annually.

KDWP noted that participants of all skill levels are invited to compete in one of three age groups - Youth, age 17 and younger, Adult, ages 18 - 64, and Senior, age 65 and older. Winners from each category will be awarded prizes in January 2024.

The Department indicated that participants are required to register online before April 1 to participate. They then must read and abide by the set of rules that governs the contest and log their data into the online service, eBird. Lastly, they will submit a running total list of observed species quarterly to the program coordinator to track progress.

According to the KDWP, winners will be recognized and prizes awarded in mid-January of the next calendar year. Award categories include youth, adult novice, adult intermediate, adult advanced and senior.

The 2022 contest ended in December and officials indicated that youth participant Franklin Miller claimed the title of Kansas’ Top Birder with 322 unique bird species identifications. The top winners from each 2022 category are as follows:

Adult, Advanced Malcolm Gold – 315* Mark Nolen – 304* Jeff Calhoun – 250* Dan Broers – 246 Chad Gardner – 228

Adult, Intermediate Seth Miller – 290* Juan Avena – 275* Corey Entriken – 267* Melissa Bruce – 265* Kelli Egbert – 219

Adult, Novice Ann Tanner – 183 Krystal Sarcone – 83 Timothy Tarkelly – 79

Youth Franklin Miller – 322* Hezekiah Swihart – 192 Michaela Gold – 166 Danielle Gold – 143

Senior Henry Armknecht – 289* Sue Newland – 270* Dan Larson – 215 Marie Plinsky – 206 William Simon – 140



