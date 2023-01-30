Westwood woman hospitalized after vehicle rolls over KC interstate guardrail

By Sarah Motter
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 7:25 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A woman from Westwood is in the hospital after the vehicle she was driving rolled over a guardrail along a Kansas City interstate.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just before 11:15 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 29, emergency crews were called to the area of southbound I-635 and Orville Ave. with reports of a single-vehicle rollover crash.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 2010 Ford Mustang driven by Erin B. Martin, 37, of Westwood, had been headed south on the interstate when she failed to negotiate a curve and lost control.

KHP indicated that the Mustang went off the road to the right and hit a Kansas Department of Transportation guardrail. It then flipped over the guardrail and rolled.

Officials noted that Martin was taken to the University of Kansas Medical Center with suspected minor injuries. She was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

