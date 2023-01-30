Want to see the Super Bowl in-person? You’ll have to fork over a lot of cash.

Traveling for the Super Bowl? Here's what your wallet can expect.
Traveling for the Super Bowl? Here's what your wallet can expect.
By Joseph Hennessy and Shain Bergan
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 5:49 AM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Chiefs are heading to Phoenix for Super Bowl LVII, and if you’re wanting to see the game in-person, it’s going to cost you a lot of money for flights, hotel accommodations and game tickets.

The ticket prices are rising by the minute, as thousands gather up their gear to see the Chiefs in the Super Bowl for the third time in five years. KCTV5 checked Southwest ticketing early Monday morning, and fans better have some cash to throw around if they want to make the trip.

The cheapest ticket we could find with the earliest arrival and leaving Phoenix would cost you $1,300. The travel company Hopper finds NFL fans making the trip should expect to spend nearly $9,000 for tickets, flights, meals, and hotel stay.

They say the average ticket price for the game alone will cost you $5,900, and flights are another $1,300 roundtrip.

Hopper finds hotel stays in the Phoenix metro are averaging $575 a night, with some as low as $367 as of Monday morning. Travelers can rent a two-bedroom home for $462 a night, and expect an extra $85 per day for car rentals.

Here are some tips from Hopper if you’re traveling to Phoenix for the Super Bowl on Sunday, Feb. 12:

  • Book flights as soon as possible, as flight prices are increasing by the day.
  • Travel Saturday through Tuesday to find the good deals.
  • As for game tickets: Make sure not to share your tickets online. Download the purchasing app, and have your phone fully charged.
  • Make sure to check for third-party confirmation, and make sure the site is a member of the National Association of Ticket Brokers (NATB)

KCI airlines are expanding their offerings next week, with several airlines offering more flights.

Delta will add four (4) additional flights between Kansas City (MCI) and Phoenix (PHX), for Feb. 10 and 11.

Southwest will add five (5) additional flights between Kansas City (MCI) and Phoenix (PHX), with departures on Feb. 9 and 10.

Fly Frontier is having scheduled nonstop service from Kansas City (MCI) to Phoenix (PHX), with a departure on Feb 9.

American Airlines has also added six (6) additional flights to their base schedule between Kansas City (MCI) and Phoenix (PHX), for Feb. 9.

United Airlines has added three (3) new nonstop flights between Kansas City (MCI) and Phoenix (PHX), for Feb. 10 and 11.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Topeka Fire Department responded to a fire in a bathroom in the Topeka Walmart Neighborhood...
Firefighters respond to man on fire at Topeka Walmart
Topeka Police investigating homicide near downtown Topeka
Topeka Police identify Saturday night homicide victim
Kathryn Culbert (left), Jacobsen Eells. Chase County Jail photos.
Topeka, Eureka women behind bars after abandoned school break-in
Early morning vehicle pursuit in Topeka ends with two arrested
Early morning vehicle pursuit in Topeka ends with two arrested
The confiscated dog is held up at the Overbrook Police Dept.
Man faces charges after two pit bulls kill dog in Osage Co. attack

Latest News

FILE
Officials investigate suspicious death after man found on Wamego bathroom floor
Crews extinguish a brush fire in Lawrence on Jan. 30, 2023.
Traffic impacted near South Lawrence as crews extinguish brush fire
FILE
Women’s health highlighted as Gov. dubs January Cervical Cancer Awareness Month
FILE
Program meant to help Kansas homeowners during pandemic to close soon
FILE
Airbnb warns Chiefs fans of potential scams when booking stays in Arizona