Traffic impacted near South Lawrence as crews extinguish brush fire

Crews extinguish a brush fire in Lawrence on Jan. 30, 2023.
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 2:21 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews are on the scene as they attempt to extinguish an active brush fire that has impacted traffic near Lawrence.

Just after 1:30 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 30, Lawrence Douglas Co. Fire and Medical crews warned residents via Facebook that they were on the scene of a brush fire near Inverness and W 27th St.

Crews indicated that while the fire is under control, traffic would likely be impacted as crews continue to work to extinguish the blaze.

