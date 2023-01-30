Traffic impacted near South Lawrence as crews extinguish brush fire

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews are on the scene as they attempt to extinguish an active brush fire that has impacted traffic near Lawrence.

Just after 1:30 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 30, Lawrence Douglas Co. Fire and Medical crews warned residents via Facebook that they were on the scene of a brush fire near Inverness and W 27th St.

Crews indicated that while the fire is under control, traffic would likely be impacted as crews continue to work to extinguish the blaze.

