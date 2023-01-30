Topeka service groups join to host Celebrate Community Blood Drive

The Celebrate Community service clubs blood drive is 1 to 6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3 at Fairlawn Plaza
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Jan. 30, 2023
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Six Topeka service clubs are joining to serve the community’s need for blood donations.

The Celebrate Community blood drive is 1 to 6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3 at Fairlawn Plaza in Topeka.

Kristen Conrad with Kiwanis, Irene Haws with Topeka Lions and Jimmy Brough with Sertoma visited Eye on NE Kansas to share details behind the effort. Their clubs, along with the Optimists, Rotary and Civitan are working together to host the event.

Appointments are not required, but they are recommended. Schedule an appointment at savealifenow.org/group using the code EH8E. You also may call 816-210-6801 or email gniederhauser@cbcks.org.

