Topeka, Eureka women behind bars after abandoned school break-in

Kathryn Culbert (left), Jacobsen Eells. Chase County Jail photos.
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 6:53 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CHASE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - One woman from Topeka and one from Eureka are both behind bars on the same seven accusations after they were allegedly caught breaking into an abandoned rural Kansas school building.

KVOE reports that Kathryn Laine Culbert, 25, of Eureka and Jacobsen Thomas Eells, 23, of Topeka, have both been arrested after a break-in at the former Cedar Point’s school building in western Chase Co.

Chase Co. Undersheriff Aaron Hoffman said it was reported that women “dressed in all black” got inside the school building just before 6 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 28. Shortly after, he said officials arrived to find a white pickup truck in the parking lot and two women inside using flashlights.

Officials noted that contact was made with both suspects, identified as Culbert and Eells, as they attempted to take unspecified items out of the building.

Both women were booked into the Chase Co. Jail on burglary of a non-dwelling, theft, possession of stolen property, possession of marijuana, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia and criminal trespass.

Formal charges remain pending.

