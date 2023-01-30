Shawnee Co. to host drive-through respiratory infection testing operations

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee County health officials will host drive-through operations to test for COVID-19 and the flu as respiratory viral infections continue to circulate.

The Shawnee County Health Department announced on Monday, Jan. 30, that it will provide a combination of COVID-19 and Influenza A and B rapid antigen tests to those who show symptoms of a respiratory viral infection through a drive-through testing operation.

SCHD noted that the operation will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesdays and Fridays at 2701 SW E. Circle Dr. starting on Jan. 31.

Officials indicated that tests available will be rapid antigen and results will be provided on the same day - typically within one hour. Notification will be made via text or email. Registration is not necessary but is encouraged. To register, click HERE.

“Respiratory viruses continue to circulate throughout our community and as such we are expanding our testing options to Shawnee County residents and the surrounding region,” said Carrie Delfs, Clinical Services Division Manager. “We are excited to provide this resource to the community as part of our commitment to a healthier Shawnee County.”

SCHD said test continue to be available and free throughout the community. To find a nearby testing location, click HERE.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.