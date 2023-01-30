Retired Overbrook Police Chief passes away

OVERBROOK, Kan. (WIBW) - City of Overbrook officials have announced the passing of former Police Chief Terry Hollingsworth.

The City of Overbrook announced in a Facebook post on Monday morning, Jan. 30, that former Police Chief Terry Hollingsworth has passed away.

Officials did not release the cause of death for Hollingsworth. However, they did say he served the city tirelessly and will be missed.

Hollingsworth was named Chief of Police in 2014 and he eventually retired from the department. He was replaced by current Police Chief Eric Carlson.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.