Report: Royals, Greinke agree to one-year deal

Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Zack Greinke delivers to a Los Angeles Angels batter during...
Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Zack Greinke delivers to a Los Angeles Angels batter during the first inning of a baseball game, Monday, July 25, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)(Reed Hoffmann | AP)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 12:20 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A familiar face is returning to the Kansas City Royals rotation for another season.

According to a report from 610 Sports’ Bob Fescoe, the Royals agreed to a one-year deal with right-handed pitcher Zack Greinke.

In 2022, Greinke pitched 137 innings and accumulated a 3.68 earned run average. His won-loss record was 4-9 during a season in which the Royals went 65-97.

In 2009, the right-hander won a Cy Young with the Royals.

