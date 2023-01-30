Report: Royals, Greinke agree to one-year deal
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 12:20 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A familiar face is returning to the Kansas City Royals rotation for another season.
According to a report from 610 Sports’ Bob Fescoe, the Royals agreed to a one-year deal with right-handed pitcher Zack Greinke.
In 2022, Greinke pitched 137 innings and accumulated a 3.68 earned run average. His won-loss record was 4-9 during a season in which the Royals went 65-97.
In 2009, the right-hander won a Cy Young with the Royals.
Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.