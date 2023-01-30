Rear-end collision with semi causes Maine residents to be sent to Kansas hospital

SUMNER CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A rear-end collision with a semi-truck caused two Maine residents to be sent to a southern Kansas hospital.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 6:15 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 29, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 27.9 on southbound I-35 in Sumner Co. with reports of a crash.

When officials arrived, they found a 2017 Chevrolet Malibu driven by Aysaiah T. Harris, 19, of Roseville, Maine, had rear-ended a 2021 Kenworth semi-truck driven by Jay P. Wagner, 59, of Valley Center.

KHP noted that the collision caused the Malibu to crash into the west ditch and through a fence.

Officials said Harris and his passenger, Aundrea L. Graham, 46, of Roseville, Maine, were both sent to Wesley Medical Center in Wichita with suspected minor injuries. Wagner escaped the crash without injury.

