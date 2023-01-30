Rear-end collision with semi causes Maine residents to be sent to Kansas hospital

FILE
FILE(MGN)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 9:25 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUMNER CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A rear-end collision with a semi-truck caused two Maine residents to be sent to a southern Kansas hospital.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 6:15 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 29, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 27.9 on southbound I-35 in Sumner Co. with reports of a crash.

When officials arrived, they found a 2017 Chevrolet Malibu driven by Aysaiah T. Harris, 19, of Roseville, Maine, had rear-ended a 2021 Kenworth semi-truck driven by Jay P. Wagner, 59, of Valley Center.

KHP noted that the collision caused the Malibu to crash into the west ditch and through a fence.

Officials said Harris and his passenger, Aundrea L. Graham, 46, of Roseville, Maine, were both sent to Wesley Medical Center in Wichita with suspected minor injuries. Wagner escaped the crash without injury.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Topeka Fire Department responded to a fire in a bathroom in the Topeka Walmart Neighborhood...
Firefighters respond to man on fire at Topeka Walmart
Topeka Police investigating homicide near downtown Topeka
Topeka Police identify Saturday night homicide victim
Early morning vehicle pursuit in Topeka ends with two arrested
Early morning vehicle pursuit in Topeka ends with two arrested
Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s deputy arrests two for narcotics charges
Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s deputy arrests two for narcotics charges
The confiscated dog is held up at the Overbrook Police Dept.
Man faces charges after two pit bulls kill dog in Osage Co. attack

Latest News

FILE
Motorcycle crash north of Perry sends Topeka man to hospital
FILE - Riley County Police Department
Manhattan officials investigate three weekend rape cases
FILE
Manhattan man accused of trapping woman, holding knife to her throat
FILE
One hospitalized after WPD patrol vehicle, sedan collide in intersection