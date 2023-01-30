Public trail supporters gather Monday at the Statehouse in Topeka

By Phil Anderson
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 11:59 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Public trail advocates gathered Monday at the Statehouse in Topeka to hear a nationally known speaker and generate support in one-on-one meetings with lawmakers.

The Sunflower State Trail Appreciation Day began at 8:30 a.m. and was scheduled to continue until 2:30 p.m.

Around 125 trail enthusiasts from all corners of the state came to the Statehouse to help increase awareness for their endeavors.

The featured speaker at a program that started around 10 a.m. Monday on the first floor of the Statehouse was Mike Passo, who is executive director of the nonprofit organization American Trails.

In his work, Passo leads efforts to develop trails and increase awareness of how they can be of benefit to communities, particularly those in rural areas.

About 25 Kansas-based trails organizations set up displays in and around the second-floor rotunda of the Statehouse following the program on the first floor.

Attendees were able to visit with representatives of the various trails during the event.

They also were provided free made-to-order bags of trail mix.

