Program meant to help Kansas homeowners during pandemic to close soon

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A homeowners assistance program meant to help Kansans get caught up on their mortgage during the COVID-19 pandemic will soon close as funds are exhausted.

The Kansas Housing Resources Corporation announced on Monday, Jan. 30, that the Kansas Homeowner Assistance Fund - a federally funded and temporary emergency program that supports homeowners experiencing hardships due to COVID-19 - has sent out nearly all its funds and will son close. The program has now entered the final funding stage - the first of three closure stages.

KHRC has encouraged homeowners in need to apply now while funding remains available.

“The economic impact of the pandemic continues to be felt by families and communities across the state,” said Ryan Vincent, Executive Director of Kansas Housing Resources Corporation (KHRC), which administers the KHAF program. “This assistance has provided housing stability and preserved the dream of homeownership for more than 3000 Kansas families in need.”

KHRC noted that KHAF was established through the American Rescue Plan Act and helps qualifying homeowners get current on their mortgage payments and avoid foreclosure. Those eligible are at least 30 days past due on their mortgage or property taxes and can receive payment assistance for mortgages, utility bills, property taxes and other charges associated with delinquency.

Since the program launched in April 2022, KHRC indicated that it has provided $39,886,389 to 3,549 homes.

KHRC said the program’s closure process will follow three phases:

Final Funding Phase - Homeowners who seek KHAF support should apply as soon as possible to be considered for final funding.

Hold Phase - Once the program receives enough applications to fully expand all KHAF funds, approval of new applications and recertification will be subject to the availability of remaining funds. Applications submitted during Hold Phase will be put on hold and will not be reviewed or processed unless sufficient funds are available.

Closure Phase - When all program funds are exhausted, the program will close and will stop accepting new applications.

To apply for KHAF, click HERE.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.