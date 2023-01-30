Possible DUI leads to post AFC-win police chase, crash

Adrian Zamora
Adrian Zamora(Wyandotte Co. Jail)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 8:31 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WYANDOTTE, Kan. (WIBW) - A possible DUI situation led to a police chase in Kansas City after the Kansas City Chiefs won the AFC Championship that ended in a crash that sent two people to the hospital and one person to jail.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 9:25 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 29, emergency crews were called to the area of N. 57th St. and Muncie Dr. near the westbound I-70 off-ramp after a collision.

Officials indicated that a 2023 Kia K5/GT driven by Adrian Zamora, 22, of Kansas City, Mo., had been speeding away from law enforcement officials, attempting to outrun them as they chased him on the westbound I-70 ramp to 57th St. He was unable to stop for a light that had turned red at the intersection and lost control of the car.

KHP noted that the Kia then collided with the rear end of a 2006 Toyota Corolla driven by Francisco Ortiz, 61, of Kansas City, disabling the vehicle.

Officials said Zamora and the passenger in the wanted car, Nataly Hinojos-Sanchez, 22, of Shawnee, both escaped the crash without injury. Both were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash.

However, Ortiz and a passenger, Amelia Ortiz, 61, of Kansas City, were both sent to the University of Kansas Medical Center with suspected minor injuries. Two child passengers in the vehicle both escaped the crash without injury, It is unknown if either child was in a car seat at the time of the crash, however, everyone was wearing a safety restraint.

Zamora was arrested and booked into the Wyandotte Co. Jail on aggravated battery, flee or attempt to elude law enforcement and aggravated battery, DUI.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Topeka Fire Department responded to a fire in a bathroom in the Topeka Walmart Neighborhood...
Firefighters respond to man on fire at Topeka Walmart
Topeka Police investigating homicide near downtown Topeka
Topeka Police identify Saturday night homicide victim
Early morning vehicle pursuit in Topeka ends with two arrested
Early morning vehicle pursuit in Topeka ends with two arrested
Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s deputy arrests two for narcotics charges
Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s deputy arrests two for narcotics charges
The confiscated dog is held up at the Overbrook Police Dept.
Man faces charges after two pit bulls kill dog in Osage Co. attack

Latest News

Quincy project closures
New street closures to heavily impact downtown Topeka drivers
Topeka Metro adding on-demand bus service in Southeast Topeka
New service similar to ride-shares launches in Capital City
FILE
Westwood woman hospitalized after vehicle rolls over KC interstate guardrail
Dog attack
Man faces charges after two pit bulls kill dog in Osage Co. attack