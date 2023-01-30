Possible DUI leads to post AFC-win police chase, crash

WYANDOTTE, Kan. (WIBW) - A possible DUI situation led to a police chase in Kansas City after the Kansas City Chiefs won the AFC Championship that ended in a crash that sent two people to the hospital and one person to jail.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 9:25 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 29, emergency crews were called to the area of N. 57th St. and Muncie Dr. near the westbound I-70 off-ramp after a collision.

Officials indicated that a 2023 Kia K5/GT driven by Adrian Zamora, 22, of Kansas City, Mo., had been speeding away from law enforcement officials, attempting to outrun them as they chased him on the westbound I-70 ramp to 57th St. He was unable to stop for a light that had turned red at the intersection and lost control of the car.

KHP noted that the Kia then collided with the rear end of a 2006 Toyota Corolla driven by Francisco Ortiz, 61, of Kansas City, disabling the vehicle.

Officials said Zamora and the passenger in the wanted car, Nataly Hinojos-Sanchez, 22, of Shawnee, both escaped the crash without injury. Both were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash.

However, Ortiz and a passenger, Amelia Ortiz, 61, of Kansas City, were both sent to the University of Kansas Medical Center with suspected minor injuries. Two child passengers in the vehicle both escaped the crash without injury, It is unknown if either child was in a car seat at the time of the crash, however, everyone was wearing a safety restraint.

Zamora was arrested and booked into the Wyandotte Co. Jail on aggravated battery, flee or attempt to elude law enforcement and aggravated battery, DUI.

