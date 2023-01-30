Owen Long earns third honor of the season

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Emporia State’s Owen Long has been on a tear this season.

Long picked up his third MIAA Men’s Basketball Player of the Week honors as he averaged 33.5 points in a pair of Hornet wins last week.

In the two games he shot .548 from the field, .524 from the three-point line and .909 from the free throw line.

His 69 made three pointers ranks 11th on the ESU single season list. The Sikeston, Mo. native is also leading the MIAA in scoring this season.

ESU is back in action on Thursday, February 2 when they travel to #7 Northwest Missouri. Tip-off is set for 7:30 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.