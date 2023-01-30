One hospitalized after WPD patrol vehicle, sedan collide in intersection

WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was sent to the hospital after a Wichita Police patrol vehicle and a sedan collided in an intersection over the weekend.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 11:50 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 29, emergency crews were called to the intersection of N. 13th St. and Mosley in central Wichita with reports of a crash that involved a patrol vehicle.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 2020 Ford Explorer owned by the Wichita Police Department and driven by officer Mario Ocon, 22, of Wichita, had been responding to a call on 13th St. with lights and sirens activated.

At the same time, KHP indicated a 2015 Ford Fusion driven by Kiera Y. Evans, 21, of Wichita had been headed south on Mosley. The SUV and the sedan collided in the intersection.

Officials said Evans’ sedan stopped as it rested against a traffic light pole on the southwest corner of the intersection.

KHP noted that Ocon and a passenger in his vehicle, Brennan A. Harris, 31, of Goddard, were both treated and released at the scene for complaints of pain.

Officials also said that Evans was sent to Ascension Via Christi St. Francis Hospital with suspected minor injuries. One child was present in her car, however, information about their injuries has not been released.

KHP indicated that Evans was the only person not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.