Officials investigate suspicious death after man found on Wamego bathroom floor

WAMEGO, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials are investigating a suspicious death after a resident was found deceased on his bathroom floor in Wamego.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation says that the Wamego Police Department and Pottawatomie Co. Sheriff’s Office have opened an investigation after a man was found dead at a Wamego home on Sunday afternoon, Jan. 29.

KBI indicated that the preliminary investigation found that around 1 p.m. on Sunday, a man called 911 after he found his friend dead inside a home at 1001 Ash St., Lot 29, in Wamego.

When officials arrived, they said they found the man on the floor of the bathroom. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

As the case unfolded, KBI said it was asked to help along with the Pottawatomie Co. Sheriff’s Office in the investigation. Agents were notified and responded around 4:30 p.m.

KBI noted that the man has not yet been positively identified. An autopsy has been scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 31.

The Bureau said death investigations may be called for to find the result of a homicide, suicide, natural causes or an accident. No threat is believed to exist in the public related to the incident.

The investigation remains ongoing.

