New street closures to heavily impact downtown Topeka drivers

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - New closures will change the traffic pattern and heavily impact drivers in downtown Topeka.

Officials with the City of Topeka say that on Wednesday, Feb. 1, EMCON will continue with its Quincy St. project and will partially close the intersection of SE 6th and Quincy.

In summary, officials indicated that the following traffic flow updates will be made:

Westbound 6th will be reduced to a single lane

Eastbound 6th will be reduced to a single lane and then must turn right onto Quincy

Northbound Quincy must turn right onto 6th

The City has not indicated how long the second phase of the project is expected to take.

