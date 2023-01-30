New street closures to heavily impact downtown Topeka drivers

Quincy project closures
Quincy project closures(City of Topeka)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 8:43 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - New closures will change the traffic pattern and heavily impact drivers in downtown Topeka.

Officials with the City of Topeka say that on Wednesday, Feb. 1, EMCON will continue with its Quincy St. project and will partially close the intersection of SE 6th and Quincy.

In summary, officials indicated that the following traffic flow updates will be made:

  • Westbound 6th will be reduced to a single lane
  • Eastbound 6th will be reduced to a single lane and then must turn right onto Quincy
  • Northbound Quincy must turn right onto 6th

The City has not indicated how long the second phase of the project is expected to take.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Topeka Fire Department responded to a fire in a bathroom in the Topeka Walmart Neighborhood...
Firefighters respond to man on fire at Topeka Walmart
Topeka Police investigating homicide near downtown Topeka
Topeka Police identify Saturday night homicide victim
Early morning vehicle pursuit in Topeka ends with two arrested
Early morning vehicle pursuit in Topeka ends with two arrested
Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s deputy arrests two for narcotics charges
Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s deputy arrests two for narcotics charges
The confiscated dog is held up at the Overbrook Police Dept.
Man faces charges after two pit bulls kill dog in Osage Co. attack

Latest News

FILE
Motorcycle crash north of Perry sends Topeka man to hospital
FILE - Riley County Police Department
Manhattan officials investigate three weekend rape cases
FILE
Rear-end collision with semi causes Maine residents to be sent to Kansas hospital
FILE
Manhattan man accused of trapping woman, holding knife to her throat
FILE
One hospitalized after WPD patrol vehicle, sedan collide in intersection