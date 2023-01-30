New service similar to ride-shares launches in Capital City

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new service similar to ride-sharing has launched in the Capital City and allows riders to request pick-up and drop-off locations.

On Monday, Jan. 30, the Topeka Metropolitan Transit Authority will start its micro-transit service for the southeast part of the City. The on-demand service - MOD or Metro On-Demand - will allow customers to request curb-to-curb transportation in specific service areas.

MTA noted that passengers will be able to access both residential and commercial locations - or even connect with a fixed bus route for travel outside of defined zones. The new service will run Monday through Friday between 5:35 a.m. and 6:40 p.m. and Saturday from 8:15 a.m. to 6:40 p.m.

The Authority indicated that fees for the program will cost $2 for a one-way ride, cash only. It said bus operators will not carry change.

The service was announced in November and will now launch.

To book a ride, MTA has encouraged residents to download the MOD Topeka app, available through Google Play or iOS. Rides can also be scheduled online HERE.

