Motorcycle riders make plans to gather at Kansas Statehouse

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Area motorcyclists are gathing at the Statehouse this week to talk to lawmakers about their concerns.

The Bikers Under the Dome lobbying day is planned for January 31.

Tammy and Tony Railsback and Jimbo Iverson with ABATE Kansas appeared on Eye on NE Kansas to discuss their priorities. Among them is an anti-profiling bill for bikers. They say similar legislation is being pursued at the federal level.

Watch the interview to learn more.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.