Motorcycle crash north of Perry sends Topeka man to hospital

FILE
FILE(MGN)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 9:39 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PERRY, Kan. (WIBW) - A motorcycle crash north of Perry sent a Topeka man to a local hospital over the weekend.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 2:35 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 28, emergency crews were called to the intersection of Ferguson and Marion Rd. - about 4 miles north of Perry - with reports of a motorcycle crash.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 2004 Yamaha Road Star motorcycle driven by Jesse D. Newell, 40, of Topeka, had been headed south on Ferguson Rd. when he failed to negotiate the curve. This caused the bike to crash into the east ditch.

KHP noted that Newell was taken to Stormont Vail Hospital in Topeka with complaints of pain. He was not wearing a helmet at the time of the accident.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Topeka Fire Department responded to a fire in a bathroom in the Topeka Walmart Neighborhood...
Firefighters respond to man on fire at Topeka Walmart
Topeka Police investigating homicide near downtown Topeka
Topeka Police identify Saturday night homicide victim
Early morning vehicle pursuit in Topeka ends with two arrested
Early morning vehicle pursuit in Topeka ends with two arrested
Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s deputy arrests two for narcotics charges
Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s deputy arrests two for narcotics charges
The confiscated dog is held up at the Overbrook Police Dept.
Man faces charges after two pit bulls kill dog in Osage Co. attack

Latest News

FILE
Driver dies after pickup engulfed in flames in rural Franklin Co.
FILE - Riley County Police Department
Manhattan officials investigate three weekend rape cases
FILE
Rear-end collision with semi causes Maine residents to be sent to Kansas hospital
FILE
Manhattan man accused of trapping woman, holding knife to her throat