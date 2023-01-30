Motorcycle crash north of Perry sends Topeka man to hospital

PERRY, Kan. (WIBW) - A motorcycle crash north of Perry sent a Topeka man to a local hospital over the weekend.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 2:35 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 28, emergency crews were called to the intersection of Ferguson and Marion Rd. - about 4 miles north of Perry - with reports of a motorcycle crash.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 2004 Yamaha Road Star motorcycle driven by Jesse D. Newell, 40, of Topeka, had been headed south on Ferguson Rd. when he failed to negotiate the curve. This caused the bike to crash into the east ditch.

KHP noted that Newell was taken to Stormont Vail Hospital in Topeka with complaints of pain. He was not wearing a helmet at the time of the accident.

