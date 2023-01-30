Monday forecast: A frigid start to the week

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Bundle up today! It’s going to be similar to yesterday, even a few degrees cooler for several areas. The good news is winds won’t be as strong as yesterday but still enough to keep wind chills in the single digits to low teens for much of the day. If you’re not a fan of the cold, temperatures get back to near seasonal temperatures by mid-week.

Taking Action:

Stay warm and make sure your pets are taken care of as well in this frigid airmass with temperatures staying below freezing through Wednesday morning. Also make sure you’re heating your home in a safe manner. This means if you’re using a space heater, it’s away from anything flammable and anyone that can knock it over to potentially start a fire.

Expecting clearing in spots today so have those sunglasses handy in case.



A quiet week is expected with dry conditions for the next 8 days. There are a few weak cold fronts that push through this week, specifically on Thursday and Saturday which will bring a slightly cooler day for Friday and Sunday but no precipitation is expected.

Normal High: 42/Normal Low: 20 (WIBW)

Today: Clouds this morning with a mix of sun and clouds this afternoon. Highs in the mid teens to low 20s. Winds N 5-15 mph.

Tonight: Mostly Clear. Lows in the single digits. Winds NE around 5 mph which may limit the wind chill factor but still could have wind chills below zero for some spots in the morning.

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the mid 20s to low 30s. Winds SW around 5 mph.

After another cold night in the teens, temperatures Wednesday afternoon will get back above freezing for the first time since Saturday. There does remain some differences in the models on how warm it does get Wednesday, could range anywhere from mid 30s to mid 40s.

Thursday through the weekend will consist of temperature near or above average for this time of year with lows and highs. The next chance for any precipitation is Monday night of next week with a rain/snow mix.

