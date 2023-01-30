Manhattan officials investigate three weekend rape cases

FILE - Riley County Police Department
FILE - Riley County Police Department(RCPD)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 9:32 AM CST
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials in Manhattan have opened three cases investigating rapes that happened over the weekend with two of them connected.

The Riley County Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 6:45 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 29, officials were called to an area of Manhattan with reports of a sexual assault.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 21-year-old woman who reported an unknown male suspect had raped her.

A few hours later, around 11:45 p.m., two other women, a 21-year-old and a 20-year-old reported another male suspect had raped them with a weapon present. They said they knew the 32-year-old suspect.

RCPD has not indicated that the first case is related to the last two.

Due to the nature of the cases, officials said they will not release more information.

Anyone with information about the crimes should report it to RCPD at 785-537-2112 or the Manhattan Riley Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.

