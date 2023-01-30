Manhattan man accused of trapping woman, holding knife to her throat

FILE
FILE(Riley County Police Department)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 9:15 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - One Manhattan man is behind bars after he was accused of trapping a woman and holding a knife to her throat over the weekend.

The Riley County Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 10:45 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 28, officials were called to the 700 block of Dondee Dr. in Manhattan with reports of a domestic incident.

When officials arrived, they said a 28-year-old woman reported a 31-year-old man that she knew hit her, took her cell phone and then threw it against the wall when she tried to call 911. She then said the man moved a couch in front of a door to prevent her from leaving and held a knife to her throat.

RCPD noted that Bryan Mosely, 31, of Manhattan, was found on the scene and was arrested. He was booked into the Riley Co. Jail for the following:

  • Aggravated kidnapping
  • Aggravated battery
  • Domestic battery
  • Criminal threat
  • Intimidation of a witness
  • Aggravated assault

Mosely remains behind bars on an $80,000 bond.

