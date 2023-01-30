KU, K-State remain in top 10 after non-conference basketball wins

Kansas guard Gradey Dick celebrates after making a three-point shot during the second half of...
Kansas guard Gradey Dick celebrates after making a three-point shot during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Iowa State Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, in Lawrence, Kan. Kansas won 62-60((AP Photo/Charlie Riedel))
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 11:30 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Despite each losing their most recent Big 12 games, the Kansas and Kansas State men’s basketball teams remained in the top 10 in the AP poll. K-State fell from No. 5 to No. 7 and KU moved up a spot from No. 9 to No. 8.

The Jayhawks and Wildcats each won their games in the final iteration of the SEC/Big 12 challenge. KU went on the road to defeat Kentucky, and K-State scored a home victory over Florida.

K-State lost a road game to Iowa State last Tuesday and the Jayhawks were fell at Baylor a night before, their third straight Big 12 defeat.

Both teams have a chance to get back on the right track this week, as K-State travels to Lawrence for the second game between the in-state rivals this season. The Wildcats took the first matchup, beating KU 83-82 in overtime in Manhattan on Jan. 17.

