KS Tourism celebrates Kansas Day with Home on the Range tribute

Kansas Day 2023 video from Kansas Tourism
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Jan. 29, 2023 at 7:58 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Tourism office found a special way to celebrate Kansas Day.

They chose the state’s 162nd birthday to debut a new video paying tribute to the state song, “Home on the Range.”

The poem on which it’s based was written 150 years ago, in a cabin near Smith Center. The cabin was restored and is now home to a historic site.

The Kansas Tourism campaign also includes versions of the song, as reimagined by five Kansas artists, filmed at locations around the state. They include finger guitarist Andy McKee at Monument Rocks; country singer Logan Mize at the Brown Grand Theatre in Concordia; hip hop artist XV at Parallel Studios in Wichita; Maria the Mexican at Justicia, Inc. in Topeka; and emo rock group The Get Up Kids at The Granada in Lawrence.

You can find all the versions at https://www.travelks.com/kansas-day/.

