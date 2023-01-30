‘Know your role and shut your mouth’: Kelce claps back at Cincinnati mayor

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce celebrates after the NFL AFC Championship playoff...
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce celebrates after the NFL AFC Championship playoff football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. The Chiefs won 23-20. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)(Brynn Anderson | AP)
By Greg Dailey
Published: Jan. 29, 2023 at 9:58 PM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - In a city council meeting Wednesday, Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval said he would attend the AFC Championship between the Chiefs and Bengals.

But he added his own spin on it:

“I will be at the game at ‘Burrowhead Stadium.’ See what I did there? No? No? Ok. I love that. And so I will be talking a lot of smack to Mayor Quinton Lucas of Kansas City.”

Kansas Chiefs All-Pro tight end Travis Kelce apparently saw Pureval’s message and had a message for him following the AFC Championship win over the Bengals.

“I got some wise words for that Cincinnati mayor: Know your role, and shut your mouth, you jabroni!” he said.

Watch the video below:

Pureval responded to Kelce’s choice words, tweeting, “Yeah. Deserved that. Congrats to KC on a well-fought win and good luck in Arizona. Proud of our fans and our @Bengals for the energy all year. Who Dey!”

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Topeka Fire Department responded to a fire in a bathroom in the Topeka Walmart Neighborhood...
Firefighters respond to man on fire at Topeka Walmart
Topeka Police investigating homicide near downtown Topeka
Topeka Police identify Saturday night homicide victim
Early morning vehicle pursuit in Topeka ends with two arrested
Early morning vehicle pursuit in Topeka ends with two arrested
Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s deputy arrests two for narcotics charges
Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s deputy arrests two for narcotics charges
The confiscated dog is held up at the Overbrook Police Dept.
Man faces charges after two pit bulls kill dog in Osage Co. attack

Latest News

13 News This Morning At 6AM
Teens and 20s today with 40s to end the week
A frigid start to the week
Academy Sports + Outdoors set to release Chiefs gear with AFC Championship win
Chiefs fans celebrate win with Academy Sports gear
A grass fire outside Arrowhead Stadium Sunday evening.
Large grass fire extinguished outside Arrowhead Stadium
Fans gather to watch AFC Championship
Fans gather to watch AFC Championship