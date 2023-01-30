Kansas State coach on the move

Kansas State announced the hiring of their new wide receivers coach Thad Ward on Friday, Feb....
Kansas State announced the hiring of their new wide receivers coach Thad Ward on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022.(K-State Athletics)
By Vince Lovergine
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 4:29 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Wildcats wide receivers coach Thad Ward will return to a familiar place.

Acoording to ESPN’s Pete Thamel, Ward has agreed to a deal to become the running backs coach at Illinois.

Ward was the former running backs coach at Illinois from 2016-2018.

Ward has also had stops at Temple, Northern Illinois and Western Michigan.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Topeka Fire Department responded to a fire in a bathroom in the Topeka Walmart Neighborhood...
Firefighters respond to man on fire at Topeka Walmart
Topeka Police investigating homicide near downtown Topeka
Topeka Police identify Saturday night homicide victim
Kathryn Culbert (left), Jacobsen Eells. Chase County Jail photos.
Topeka, Eureka women behind bars after abandoned school break-in
Early morning vehicle pursuit in Topeka ends with two arrested
Early morning vehicle pursuit in Topeka ends with two arrested
The confiscated dog is held up at the Overbrook Police Dept.
Man faces charges after two pit bulls kill dog in Osage Co. attack

Latest News

Emporia State's Owen Long
Owen Long earns third honor of the season
Emporia State's new head volleyball coach Ken Murczek
Emporia State hires new volleyball coach
FILE
Airbnb warns Chiefs fans of potential scams when booking stays in Arizona
Empire State Building
Empire State Building lights up in honor of Chiefs win as Kelce brothers face off