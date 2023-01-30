Kansas State coach on the move
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 4:29 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Wildcats wide receivers coach Thad Ward will return to a familiar place.
Acoording to ESPN’s Pete Thamel, Ward has agreed to a deal to become the running backs coach at Illinois.
Sources: Kansas State wide receivers coach Thad Ward is finalizing a deal to become the running backs coach at Illinois. Ward is the former RB coach at Illinois from 2016-18. He’s been at Temple, Northern Illinois and Western Michigan.— Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) January 30, 2023
Ward was the former running backs coach at Illinois from 2016-2018.
Ward has also had stops at Temple, Northern Illinois and Western Michigan.
