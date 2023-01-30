Kansas State coach on the move

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Wildcats wide receivers coach Thad Ward will return to a familiar place.

Acoording to ESPN’s Pete Thamel, Ward has agreed to a deal to become the running backs coach at Illinois.

Sources: Kansas State wide receivers coach Thad Ward is finalizing a deal to become the running backs coach at Illinois. Ward is the former RB coach at Illinois from 2016-18. He’s been at Temple, Northern Illinois and Western Michigan. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) January 30, 2023

Ward was the former running backs coach at Illinois from 2016-2018.

Ward has also had stops at Temple, Northern Illinois and Western Michigan.

