Jayhawks prevail in women’s Sunflower Showdown on Kansas Day

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - The women’s basketball battle between KU and K-State of went to the Jayhawks with an 85-72 win at Allen Fieldhouse in the first women’s Sunflower Showdown of 2023. The game happened on Kansas’ 162nd anniversary of becoming the 36th state in the union.

Both teams struggled to start off, with the score at the first media timeout being a 3-3 tie, but KU Junior Guard Wyvette Mayberry got things started, giving KU the 18-10 lead at the end of the first quarter. Mayberry would lead the Jayhawks with a season-high 26 points.

Before the second quarter began, the lights at Allen Fieldhouse went dark, causing a 15-minute delay. Both teams would go back and forth, but K-State senior guard Gabby Gregory led the quarter with 8 points. Gregory led the Wildcats with 25 points. Kansas would have a 39-29 halftime lead.

KSU would outscore the Jayhawks in the third quarter, but Kansas dominated the fourth quarter en route to their win.

KU Senior Center Taiyanna Jackson earned her 13th double-double of the season with 21 pts. and 12 reb., however this was the first game of the season where she recorded zero blocks. Senior Guard Holly Kersgieter also had a double-double with 16 pts. and 12 reb.

Kansas improves to 14-5 on the year and is now 4-4 against conference opponents. They will travel to play at Baylor Wednesday, Feb. 1 at 7 p.m.

Kansas State falls to 13-9 on the season and is 2-7 against Big 12 foes. The Wildcats will head back home for a matchup against Iowa State Wednesday, Feb. 1 at 6:30 p.m.

