Investigators: Aldrick Scott researched Belize arrest possibility

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A Douglas County Sheriff’s deputy involved in the Cari Allen murder investigation testified Monday that Aldrick Scott researched whether he could be arrested in Belize.

Deputy Neal Klein, part of the sheriff’s criminal investigations team, testified for about an hour in a pretrial hearing Monday, taking questions from the prosecution and defense. He stated that a Google history indicated Scott had also searched his own name as well as Allen’s after he allegedly fled the country.

Aldrick Scott, 47, right, of Topeka, Kan., is facing charges of murdering Cari Allen of Omaha. Her body was found in Topeka on Dec. 21, 2022. She had been missing since the weekend before Thanksgiving. (WOWT)

Authorities also believe Scott used three cell phones as he left the country: his personal cell phone, which they believe he got rid of in Houston as he caught a flight to Mexico; a family cell phone used to talk with his son, which they believe he got rid of in Mexico; and a third phone that is in the possession of investigators.

Much of the information revealed in testimony on Monday came from search warrants of Scott’s cell phone, and his OnStar GPS system, which tracked his movements from Nebraska to Kansas.

Allen’s body was found Wednesday, Dec. 21, in Topeka. Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine announced Dec. 30 that his office would be charging Scott with her murder.

Scott didn’t say a word Monday as the state meticulously walked through the murder case against him.

He is Allen’s ex-boyfriend — they dated for about a year. Friends say she broke it off with the Kansas man two weeks before she disappeared.

Investigators say Scott had been following Allen and was waiting for her to get home from a date with another guy when she disappeared the weekend before Thanksgiving. A week later, authorities issued a warrant for Scott’s arrest on kidnapping charges.

Deputies allege Scott shot Allen in the chest then moved her body from the second floor to the trunk of her car parked in the garage; transferred it to his SUV parked nearby in the neighborhood before driving her body to his hometown of Topeka, Kan. — three hours from Omaha — where he buried her near an abandoned farmhouse.

Deputies say cellphone data and GPS from Scott’s SUV helped connect the dots.

In court, investigators revealed that Scott had allegedly bought a ticket to fly from Los Angeles to Fiji three days after Allen was last seen, but he never showed up for the Fiji flight.

Detectives were waiting for him in Los Angeles.

Financial records indicated he was in Mexico and crossed into the Central American country of Belize, where he was arrested; he had been working at a BBQ restaurant there.

Judge McDermott ruled there was enough evidence to move the murder case to district court. A trial date for Scott has not yet been set.

—

Digital Director Gina Dvorak contributed to this report.

CASE TIMELINE

Graphic by Digital Producer Jacob Comer

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.