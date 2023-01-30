HOME ON THE RANGE: Sunflower State honored on 162nd birthday

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - In honor of the state’s 162nd birthday, Kansas Tourism has released a video that showcases the values and essence of the Sunflower State set to lyrics penned 150 years in the past.

On Sunday, Jan. 29, the Kansas Department of Commerce said the Sunflower State celebrated its 162nd birthday. To commemorate the momentous occasion, Kansas Tourism released a video to pay tribute to the state song, Home on the Range, originally penned 150 years ago near Athol.

KDOC noted that the lyrics of the melody echo the aspirations, values and essence of Kansas in the past and in the future.

The Department indicated that the Kansas Day video, set to the famous song, highlights the uniqueness of the state. From scenic prairies and large night skies to urban and vibrant moments. The video showcases how the lyrics still ring true a century-and-a-half later.

KDOC said the video also features five artists from Kansas that have recorded their own rendition of the song. Artists include Andy McKee, Logan Mize, Maria The Mexican, XV and The Get Up Kids.

“Home on the Range has been memorized and sung by generations of Kansans,” Lieutenant Governor and Secretary of Commerce David Toland said. “The genuine passion these homegrown recording artists bring to our state song should fill you with pride to hail from the Sunflower State.”

The Department noted that Kansas Tourism will continue the birthday celebration throughout the week and has asked residents to join the fun.

“There is so much to celebrate about Kansas that we decided to make this a week-long commemoration,” Kansas Tourism Director Bridgette Jobe said. “This year, we are continuing the festivities of showing our love and state pride beyond January 29th. We invite all Kansans and those who love Kansas to join in our celebration.”

To participate, KDOC said residents should watch, like and share Kansas Tourism’s video tribute HERE. They can then make their own special salute to the state on their social media channels with the #ToTheStarsKS hashtag.

For more instructions on how to participate, click HERE.

