Game Wardens seek information in hunting incident that injured one

HILLSDALE, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas game wardens are searching for information about a hunting incident that left one person injured south of Kansas City.

Game Wardens with the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks say they are searching for information about a hunting incident that injured one person on Saturday, Jan. 28, at the Hillsdale Wildlife Area.

Officials have not released any information about the nature of the individual’s injuries.

Game Wardens said the incident happened Saturday afternoon in the area of S. Gardner Rd. near Hillsdale Point.

If anyone has trail cameras or saw parked vehicles in the area or has any other information about the incident, they should contact Game Warden Wonderlich at 785-256-3611.

