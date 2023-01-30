Fans gather to watch AFC Championship

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Business was booming at local sports bars Sunday night.

Chiefs fans gathered to watch their team in the AFC Championship game.

“Every game has continuously gotten busier... we have the best regulars in town, we’re always busy with them coming in. I mean as you can see it’s popping here, we don’t have a single empty table,” said Bryanna Estanol, Bullfrogs employee.

Sports bars across the city had to prepare extra ahead of a pivotal AFC Championship game between the Chiefs and the Bengals.

“We have more staff on for the game, we definitely are very prepared for tonight,” Estanol said.

Even a few Bengals fans came out to support their team in Chiefs Kingdom.

“It’s a good environment, always is. Didn’t wanna sit at home and watch it.

For Kansas City fans, the team’s success is something special to be a part of.

“I’ve lived in Kansas my whole life so just naturally a Chiefs fan and Mahomes and Kelce just dynamic duo,” said Danielle, a Chiefs fan.

