Fans gather to watch AFC Championship

Chiefs fans gathered to watch their team in the AFC Championship game.
By Alex Carter
Published: Jan. 29, 2023 at 8:43 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Business was booming at local sports bars Sunday night.

“Every game has continuously gotten busier... we have the best regulars in town, we’re always busy with them coming in. I mean as you can see it’s popping here, we don’t have a single empty table,” said Bryanna Estanol, Bullfrogs employee.

Sports bars across the city had to prepare extra ahead of a pivotal AFC Championship game between the Chiefs and the Bengals.

“We have more staff on for the game, we definitely are very prepared for tonight,” Estanol said.

Even a few Bengals fans came out to support their team in Chiefs Kingdom.

“It’s a good environment, always is. Didn’t wanna sit at home and watch it.

For Kansas City fans, the team’s success is something special to be a part of.

“I’ve lived in Kansas my whole life so just naturally a Chiefs fan and Mahomes and Kelce just dynamic duo,” said Danielle, a Chiefs fan.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

