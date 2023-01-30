Empire State Building lights up in honor of Chiefs win as Kelce brothers face off

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Empire State Building was lit both red and yellow and green and white in honor of the AFC and NFC championship wins, which will put two brothers head to head in the Super Bowl.

New York City’s Empire State Building lit up red and gold following the Chiefs’ AFC win over the Bengals on Sunday night, Jan. 29. Earlier in the night, it had been lit green in white in honor of the Eagles’ win against the 49ers in the NFC Championship.

The move sparked a swift backlash on social media as the New York Department of Sanitation tweeted the sign was “treacherous, traitorous and unforgivable.”

The building’s staff replied with a tweet of their own, “that hurt us more than it hurt you, we’re now lit for the Chiefs in honor of their AFC Championship win.”

Super Bowl LVII will be the first in history to see two brothers face off, Travis and Jason Kelce. The Chiefs’ tight end will face his older brother, Jason, the center for the Philadelphia Eagles.

Jason Kelce said he had a Chiefs sweatshirt to cheer on his brother during the AFC game, however, after th game was over, he said he was done being a Chiefs fan.

The Kelces’ mom, however, is rocking a custom-made jersey that represents both teams. The two have one Super Bowl ring each and fans are waiting to see who gets the second.

