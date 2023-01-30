Driver of vehicle stolen from KU arrested after truck flipped following chase

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - The driver of a vehicle that was stolen from the University of Kansas was arrested after the truck was flipped following a chase with law enforcement officials.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says a 32-year-old man from Kansas City was arrested on Sunday night, Jan. 29, after a chase with law enforcement ended on I-70 east of Lawrence.

Just before 10:50 p.m., officials said they saw a 1999 Chevrolet Silverado in North Lawrence that matched the description of a vehicle reported stolen earlier in the night. The vehicle had been stolen from a parking lot on the University of Kansas campus.

Officials noted that Lawrence Police Department officers chased the vehicle around 10:30 p.m., however, the driver, later identified as Christopher Medina, 32, of Kansas City, had outrun officers and they stopped the chase after the truck drove through a railroad tie retaining wall and yards.

Deputies said they then attempted to stop Medina in the eastbound lanes of I-70 just east of Lawrence, however, they again failed to yield. Due to Medina’s dangerous driving and the safe distance from other traffic in the area, officials used a tactical-vehicle intervention and successfully got the truck off the road.

Officials indicated that the truck flipped onto its top and medics took Medina to Stormont Vail Hospital in Topeka. He was evaluated and released. On his release, he was booked into the Douglas Co. Jail on flee or attempt to elude law enforcement while operating a stolen vehicle.

As part of the ongoing investigation, the Sheriff’s Office said deputies found a firearm also believed to have been stolen in the vehicle along with a substance suspected to be drugs and burglary tools. They also contacted the University of Kansas Police Department about the incident and the vehicle was towed from the scene.

