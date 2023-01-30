Driver dies after pickup engulfed in flames in rural Franklin Co.

FRANKLIN CO., Kan. (WIBW) - One person is dead after a pickup truck that had crashed in rural Franklin Co. over the weekend became engulfed in flames.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office says that just before 3:45 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 29, officials were called to the 2800 block of Vermont Rd. in a rural part of the county with reports of a vehicle fire.

When officials arrived, they said they found a Toyota T100 pickup truck in the tich on the east side of the road. It had been fully engulfed in flames.

The Cutler Township Fire Department quickly responded and extinguished the blaze.

Based on the evidence at the scene, the Sheriff’s Office said it found the truck had been headed south on Vermont Rd. However, for an unknown reason, the truck crashed into the east ditch, flipped and then caught fire. The driver of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials said they will not release the name of the victim until the investigation has been completed.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.