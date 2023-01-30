Driver dies after pickup engulfed in flames in rural Franklin Co.

FILE
FILE(Live 5)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 9:48 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKLIN CO., Kan. (WIBW) - One person is dead after a pickup truck that had crashed in rural Franklin Co. over the weekend became engulfed in flames.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office says that just before 3:45 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 29, officials were called to the 2800 block of Vermont Rd. in a rural part of the county with reports of a vehicle fire.

When officials arrived, they said they found a Toyota T100 pickup truck in the tich on the east side of the road. It had been fully engulfed in flames.

The Cutler Township Fire Department quickly responded and extinguished the blaze.

Based on the evidence at the scene, the Sheriff’s Office said it found the truck had been headed south on Vermont Rd. However, for an unknown reason, the truck crashed into the east ditch, flipped and then caught fire. The driver of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials said they will not release the name of the victim until the investigation has been completed.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Topeka Fire Department responded to a fire in a bathroom in the Topeka Walmart Neighborhood...
Firefighters respond to man on fire at Topeka Walmart
Topeka Police investigating homicide near downtown Topeka
Topeka Police identify Saturday night homicide victim
Early morning vehicle pursuit in Topeka ends with two arrested
Early morning vehicle pursuit in Topeka ends with two arrested
Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s deputy arrests two for narcotics charges
Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s deputy arrests two for narcotics charges
The confiscated dog is held up at the Overbrook Police Dept.
Man faces charges after two pit bulls kill dog in Osage Co. attack

Latest News

FILE
Motorcycle crash north of Perry sends Topeka man to hospital
FILE - Riley County Police Department
Manhattan officials investigate three weekend rape cases
FILE
Rear-end collision with semi causes Maine residents to be sent to Kansas hospital
FILE
Manhattan man accused of trapping woman, holding knife to her throat