Department of Commerce announces $40 million in housing and tourism programs

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Department of Commerce announced $40 million would be made available under the ARPA Building Opportunities for the Disabled and Elderly (ABODE) and State Park Revitalization and Investment in Notable Tourism (SPRINT) grant programs.

The ABODE program will provide $10 million in funding for new construction projects and the renovation of affordable multi-dwelling housing units for persons with disabilities and the elderly. The SPRINT program will distribute $30 million for investments in regional tourism assets and state parks.

The funds were designated by the Strengthening People and Revitalizing Kansas (SPARK) Executive Committee and approved by the State Finance Council in December.

“In order for us to continue on our path of historic growth, we must continue to invest in quality-of-life assets. Providing quality housing for all Kansans and developing attractive regional tourist destinations will help us create strong, inviting communities across the state,” Lieutenant Governor and Secretary of Commerce David Toland said.

According to the Kansas Department of Commerce, ABODE applications can include health and safety renovations to existing buildings or construction of new multi-housing units that accommodate individuals who are elderly and/or disabled. Project design, engineering costs and architectural designs are also permitted as eligible expenditures. Awardees will have two years to complete their projects and utilize all awarded funds.

Eligible ABODE applicants include:

Residential property developers

Nonprofit organizations in good standing with the state of Kansas

Counties and local units of government

Existing entities that provide housing designed specifically for older adults and people with disabilities

Public housing authorities.

SPRINT applications can include, but are not limited to:

Infrastructure enhancements, capital projects, renovations

Construction, engineering and architecture, planning, inspections and environmental assessments

Renovation and repair of indoor and outdoor facilities, roads and utility connections adjacent to the project site

Development of public land to create a tourism destination

Costs associated with recruitment of new permanent and semi-permanent exhibits

Application costs for national museum affiliation

Eligible SPRINT applicants include:

Kansas state parks

Convention and Visitor Bureaus

Counties and local units of government

Museums

Conference centers

Performing arts centers

Entertainment venues

Other tourism-focused businesses and tourism agencies.

The ABODE and SPRINT grant applications are now both open. Submissions will close at 11:59 p.m. Monday, February 27, for both programs.

Informational webinars will be available to the public. SPRINT’s webinar will be at 9:00 a.m. on Thursday, February 2. ABODE’s webinar will be at 3:00 p.m. Thursday, February 2.

Registration for the webinars and guidelines for the grant applications can be found at www.kansascommerce.gov/abode/ and www.kansascommerce.gov/sprint/. Applicants can contact CommerceSPARK@ks.gov for any questions regarding this funding opportunity.

