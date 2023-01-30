Department of Commerce announces $40 million in housing and tourism programs
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Department of Commerce announced $40 million would be made available under the ARPA Building Opportunities for the Disabled and Elderly (ABODE) and State Park Revitalization and Investment in Notable Tourism (SPRINT) grant programs.
The ABODE program will provide $10 million in funding for new construction projects and the renovation of affordable multi-dwelling housing units for persons with disabilities and the elderly. The SPRINT program will distribute $30 million for investments in regional tourism assets and state parks.
The funds were designated by the Strengthening People and Revitalizing Kansas (SPARK) Executive Committee and approved by the State Finance Council in December.
“In order for us to continue on our path of historic growth, we must continue to invest in quality-of-life assets. Providing quality housing for all Kansans and developing attractive regional tourist destinations will help us create strong, inviting communities across the state,” Lieutenant Governor and Secretary of Commerce David Toland said.
According to the Kansas Department of Commerce, ABODE applications can include health and safety renovations to existing buildings or construction of new multi-housing units that accommodate individuals who are elderly and/or disabled. Project design, engineering costs and architectural designs are also permitted as eligible expenditures. Awardees will have two years to complete their projects and utilize all awarded funds.
Eligible ABODE applicants include:
- Residential property developers
- Nonprofit organizations in good standing with the state of Kansas
- Counties and local units of government
- Existing entities that provide housing designed specifically for older adults and people with disabilities
- Public housing authorities.
SPRINT applications can include, but are not limited to:
- Infrastructure enhancements, capital projects, renovations
- Construction, engineering and architecture, planning, inspections and environmental assessments
- Renovation and repair of indoor and outdoor facilities, roads and utility connections adjacent to the project site
- Development of public land to create a tourism destination
- Costs associated with recruitment of new permanent and semi-permanent exhibits
- Application costs for national museum affiliation
Eligible SPRINT applicants include:
- Kansas state parks
- Convention and Visitor Bureaus
- Counties and local units of government
- Museums
- Conference centers
- Performing arts centers
- Entertainment venues
- Other tourism-focused businesses and tourism agencies.
The ABODE and SPRINT grant applications are now both open. Submissions will close at 11:59 p.m. Monday, February 27, for both programs.
Informational webinars will be available to the public. SPRINT’s webinar will be at 9:00 a.m. on Thursday, February 2. ABODE’s webinar will be at 3:00 p.m. Thursday, February 2.
Registration for the webinars and guidelines for the grant applications can be found at www.kansascommerce.gov/abode/ and www.kansascommerce.gov/sprint/. Applicants can contact CommerceSPARK@ks.gov for any questions regarding this funding opportunity.
