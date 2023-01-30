Chiefs open as 2-point underdogs for Super Bowl

Early money came in on the Chiefs before Eagles money dominated.
(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)(Matt Rourke | AP)
By Shain Bergan
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 7:30 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Early betting odds released for Super Bowl LVII show the Chiefs as 2-point underdogs to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Las Vegas sportsbooks were quick to jump on the Eagles as favorites following Sunday night’s Chiefs win over the Cincinnati Bengals. The Eagles rolled 31-7 over the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship earlier in the day.

A Chiefs money line bet runs at +110, while an Eagles money line bet stands at -130. The over/under total for the game is currently 49.5 points.

“When we made all the lookahead matchups last week every game was between a 1-point spread and pick’em, so this game seems like a natural toss-up,” said Adam Pullen, Caesars Sportsbook assistant director of trading. “We opened as a pick’em but the market is moving strongly toward the Eagles. We took some Chiefs money early before we saw a bunch come in on the Eagles. So far, most of the action has been on the Eagles.”

This is the 14th straight Super Bowl with the favorite laying fewer than 7 points, the longest streak in the NFL’s betting history. Underdogs have gone 8-7 straight up, and 10-5 against the spread, over the last 15 Super Bowls. The “under” has hit in the past four Super Bowl games, according to Caesars Sportsbook.

Super Bowl LVII kicks off around 5:30 p.m. Central Time on Sunday, Feb. 12.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Topeka Fire Department responded to a fire in a bathroom in the Topeka Walmart Neighborhood...
Firefighters respond to man on fire at Topeka Walmart
Topeka Police investigating homicide near downtown Topeka
Topeka Police identify Saturday night homicide victim
Early morning vehicle pursuit in Topeka ends with two arrested
Early morning vehicle pursuit in Topeka ends with two arrested
Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s deputy arrests two for narcotics charges
Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s deputy arrests two for narcotics charges
The confiscated dog is held up at the Overbrook Police Dept.
Man faces charges after two pit bulls kill dog in Osage Co. attack

Latest News

Manhattan rape investigations
Manhattan officials investigate three weekend rape cases
Empire State Building
Empire State Building lights up in honor of Chiefs win as Kelce brothers face off
Empire State Building
Empire State building lights up in honor of Chiefs AFC win, Kelce brothers face off
Driver dies in pickup fire
Driver dies after pickup engulfed in flames in rural Franklin Co.
Adrian Zamora
Possible DUI leads to post AFC-win police chase, crash