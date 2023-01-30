Chiefs fans celebrate win with Academy Sports gear

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Chiefs fans were eager to get their hands on AFC Championship merchandise following the Chief’s big win against the Bengals, Sunday night.

Despite the freezing temperature fans lined the entire left side of the building waiting for the store to open their doors after the game came to an end.

Academy Sports in Topeka, says they have gear for all age groups. Fans we spoke with say they don’t mind the wait and will be getting everything they can get their hands on.

Academy Sports says merchandise will be available online as well. There will be deliveries all through out the week.

