Celsius class-action settlement could get you $250

Celsius has settled a class-action lawsuit over claims about the ingredients of its energy...
Celsius has settled a class-action lawsuit over claims about the ingredients of its energy drinks.
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 1:00 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
(CNN) – Celsius energy drinks have skyrocketed in popularity in recent years.

Now, the drink company has settled a class-action lawsuit over claims about its ingredients.

Celsius had promoted its beverages as being free of preservatives, but it turns out the products contain citric acid.

The company said the citric acid is used as a flavoring and not as a preservative, but it reached a settlement “to avoid the expense and risks of the lawsuit.”

If you bought a Celsius beverage or mix between Jan. 1, 2015, and Nov. 23, 2022, you can get a payout.

You’ll need proof of purchase, such as a receipt, to receive up to $250. Without a receipt, you can still get a $20 payment.

You have until Feb. 13 to submit a claim. You can visit Celsius’ class-action settlement website for more information.

