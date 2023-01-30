Airbnb warns Chiefs fans of potential scams when booking stays in Arizona

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Airbnb has warned Chiefs fans of potential scams and has provided ways to stay safe if they plan to book a stay to watch the Super Bowl in Arizona.

On Monday, Jan. 30, Airbnb says it released a guest safety and bookings guide for Chiefs fans headed to the Greater Phoenix Area for the Big Game in February. While area hotels have reportedly been sold out for months, well before Kansas City advanced to the game, fans can still find affordable options with Airbnb hosts.

For example, the service noted that listings currently available in Maricopa Co. come in at $500 or less. As such, it anticipates a significant spike in bookings over the next few days out of the Philadelphia and Kansas City regions.

With most fans booking on short notice without the benefit of weeks to prepare, Airbnb said it has prioritized safety support and guidance for Phoenix travelers to help promote a positive experience. This includes a dedicated Community Support team that will exclusively handle guest needs in the Phoenix area throughout the next few weeks.

Foremost, the website has warned against third-party scams. During these types of events, it said bad actors often try to take advantage of those who search for bargain deals and exploit the brands of trusted platforms like Airbnb.

The service indicated that the increasingly common type of scam includes those who attempt to entice travelers to book on third-party websites unrelated to Airbnb. They may claim accommodation is managed by Airbnb and mock up what appears to be an Airbnb webpage or send a fake receipt to legitimize the scam.

In reality, Airbnb said these to-good-to-be-true offers are fake and the listing does not exist, however, by the time the customer realizes this, their money is gone. These types of scams are even more common during major events when customers hunt for affordable deals.

Airbnb said customers can avoid falling prey by communicating and paying through trusted platforms. Chiefs fans can keep their information protected and stay secure on the Airbnb platform throughout the entire process, from communication to booking and payment. It will never ask guests to pay for a stay anywhere other than its own platform.

When looking for listings, Airbnb said travelers should start directly on its page or its app.

If anyone believes they have encountered a web page meant to look like Airbnb, the service said it can be reported HERE.

Airbnb noted that it withholds payment for a reservation from the host until 24 hours after the guest has checked in, which gives the guest time to ensure everything is as it should be and report issues. It also reminds guests to stay on Airbnb to communicate, book and pay for a stay - never go off the platform.

In the rare event that a guest does encounter a listing of concern, it can be reported. Likewise, if a guest suspects a host may try to scam them, they should immediately report the incident HERE.

Airbnb has also offered the following guidelines to help keep guests safe and protected during their stay:

Search and book with confidence. Guests can get just what they want with search filters such as price, home type and amenities. They should be sure to read the host’s profile and listing description thoroughly with special attention to amenities, house rules or trip requirements and cancellation policies.

Read the ratings and reviews. Guests can look through the feedback from past guests to help find a good fit. Rating on several quality dimensions are given such as cleanliness and accuracy and detailed reviews with authentic feedback about the experience. Guests can only leave a review after they have stayed with a specific host so they know the feedback is based on actual experience.

Guest questions are answered. Airbnb’s secure messaging tool is a great way to ask the potential host about their home experience before booking. After booking, guests can coordinate and stay in touch with the host throughout the trip.

Do a safety check. Once guests arrive at the home, they should ensure they know where all relevant emergency equipment and safety information is found. If it is not clear where to find something such as a first aid kit, fire extinguisher or smoke alarm, guests should not hesitate to ask the host - it is always best to be prepared.

Respect neighbors. Guests who book through Airbnb do not just enter a home, they join a community. Whether on vacation at a single-family home or condo, guests will be surrounded by neighbors with normal work schedules and may have young kids. It is important to be mindful of noise and respectful of space.

If anything is not right, reach out. If guests arrive at a home and something is off, they should reach out to the support team HERE

