AFC Championship: Bengals vs. Chiefs

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIBW) - At halftime, the Kansas City Chiefs lead the Cincinnati Bengals 13-6.

In the first quarter alone, the Chiefs defense was able to sack Joe Burrow three times, taking advantage of an offensive line down three starters.

Harrison Butker got Kansas City on the board with a 43 yard field goal in the first quarter. He then opened the second quarter with an immediate 24 yard field goal.

Cincinnati also added a field goal in the second quarter, as Evan McPherson made a 30 yarder to make it a 6-3 game.

Kansas City was then finally able to find the endzone. Patrick Mahomes sent a 14 yard touchdown pass to his favorite target, Travis Kelce, who was initially questionable to play today (back). Kansas City took the 13-3 lead with 3:53 remaining.

On the next drive, Jaylen Watson picked off Burrow and ran the ball back to Cincinnati’s 39 yard line. The offense couldn’t make anything of it though, giving the ball back to the Bengals.

Cincinnati added a 23 yard field goal from that drive, heading into halftime with the Chiefs up 13-6.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.