AFC Championship: Bengals vs. Chiefs

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is sacked by Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Frank...
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is sacked by Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark (55) during the first half of the NFL AFC Championship playoff football game, Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)(Ed Zurga | AP)
By Katie Maher
Published: Jan. 29, 2023 at 7:06 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIBW) - At halftime, the Kansas City Chiefs lead the Cincinnati Bengals 13-6.

In the first quarter alone, the Chiefs defense was able to sack Joe Burrow three times, taking advantage of an offensive line down three starters.

Harrison Butker got Kansas City on the board with a 43 yard field goal in the first quarter. He then opened the second quarter with an immediate 24 yard field goal.

Cincinnati also added a field goal in the second quarter, as Evan McPherson made a 30 yarder to make it a 6-3 game.

Kansas City was then finally able to find the endzone. Patrick Mahomes sent a 14 yard touchdown pass to his favorite target, Travis Kelce, who was initially questionable to play today (back). Kansas City took the 13-3 lead with 3:53 remaining.

On the next drive, Jaylen Watson picked off Burrow and ran the ball back to Cincinnati’s 39 yard line. The offense couldn’t make anything of it though, giving the ball back to the Bengals.

Cincinnati added a 23 yard field goal from that drive, heading into halftime with the Chiefs up 13-6.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Topeka Fire Department responded to a fire in a bathroom in the Topeka Walmart Neighborhood...
Firefighters respond to man on fire at Topeka Walmart
Topeka Police investigating homicide near downtown Topeka
Topeka Police identify Saturday night homicide victim
Victor Fuentes, 18, was taken into custody for criminal threat, criminal use of weapon,...
TPD units at West Topeka home part of drive-by investigation
Paige Williams
Topeka woman arrested for drugs in Jackson County
Early morning vehicle pursuit in Topeka ends with two arrested
Early morning vehicle pursuit in Topeka ends with two arrested

Latest News

Kansas center Taiyanna Jackson. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)
Jayhawks prevail in women’s Sunflower Showdown on Kansas Day
Volunteers for the Moms Demand Action organization took to Hummer Sports Park to raise...
Moms Demand Action raises awareness on gun safety
Topeka Police have identified the victim as 48-year-old, Jason Jeremy Neal, of Topeka.
Topeka Police identify Saturday night homicide victim
Local and nearby middle school students competed in the Future City Competition this weekend.
Local students bring talent to the Future City Competition