4 arrested after drugs found when apartment, car searched in Council Grove

COUNCIL GROVE, Kan. (WIBW) - A pair from Council Grove and a pair from Manhattan were arrested over the weekend after separate searches both yielded the discovery of drugs in an apartment and a vehicle.

The Council Grove Police Department says that around 9:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 27, officials received a 911 call and responded to the area of 20 North Beflry St.

After an investigation was held, officials said a search warrant was granted for Apartment 9. As a result, they said Raegan Sparks and Justin Aguilar, both of Council Grove, were arrested.

CGPD noted that Sparks and Aguilar were both booked into the Morris County Jail on possession of marijuana, possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Just before 11:30 p.m. on Saturday, officials said they then pulled a vehicle over in the 1000 block of N. Union St. for a traffic violation. During the stop, a probable cause search of the vehicle was conducted.

CGPD indicated that as a result of the search, Vanessa Siders and Steven Renner II, both of Manhattan, were arrested.

Officials said Siders and Renner were also booked into jail on possession of meth, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Renner was also booked for driving on a suspended license.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.