4 arrested after drugs found when apartment, car searched in Council Grove

FILE
FILE(Council Grove Police Department)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 11:26 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COUNCIL GROVE, Kan. (WIBW) - A pair from Council Grove and a pair from Manhattan were arrested over the weekend after separate searches both yielded the discovery of drugs in an apartment and a vehicle.

The Council Grove Police Department says that around 9:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 27, officials received a 911 call and responded to the area of 20 North Beflry St.

After an investigation was held, officials said a search warrant was granted for Apartment 9. As a result, they said Raegan Sparks and Justin Aguilar, both of Council Grove, were arrested.

CGPD noted that Sparks and Aguilar were both booked into the Morris County Jail on possession of marijuana, possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Just before 11:30 p.m. on Saturday, officials said they then pulled a vehicle over in the 1000 block of N. Union St. for a traffic violation. During the stop, a probable cause search of the vehicle was conducted.

CGPD indicated that as a result of the search, Vanessa Siders and Steven Renner II, both of Manhattan, were arrested.

Officials said Siders and Renner were also booked into jail on possession of meth, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Renner was also booked for driving on a suspended license.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Topeka Fire Department responded to a fire in a bathroom in the Topeka Walmart Neighborhood...
Firefighters respond to man on fire at Topeka Walmart
Topeka Police investigating homicide near downtown Topeka
Topeka Police identify Saturday night homicide victim
Early morning vehicle pursuit in Topeka ends with two arrested
Early morning vehicle pursuit in Topeka ends with two arrested
Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s deputy arrests two for narcotics charges
Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s deputy arrests two for narcotics charges
The confiscated dog is held up at the Overbrook Police Dept.
Man faces charges after two pit bulls kill dog in Osage Co. attack

Latest News

FILE
Driver of vehicle stolen from KU arrested after truck flipped following chase
FILE
Shawnee Co. to host drive-through respiratory infection testing operations
FILE
Game Wardens seek information in hunting incident that injured one
FILE
Driver dies after pickup engulfed in flames in rural Franklin Co.